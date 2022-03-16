Bears Ink Manica to Deal

Ordinarily, the start of free agency is when a team with plans for the future signs a new running back, a shutdown corner, or a tackle who can help keep the quarterback upright. Deals made this week are usually expected to pay dividends on the field.

The Chicago Bears have made a big move already this week, though, and it’s about designing the field itself. We have previously covered the team’s legal and financial actions to move to a new facility. Architectural firm Manica (headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri) has been hired to help with “conceptual design” for the suburban location, reportedly as part of the “due diligence” on the site. Manica has been a part of a number of stadium designs and builds, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Progress on the site continues to move at a slow and steady pace. It is unclear at this point how quickly the team plans on developing the site, and there are a few who continue to resist the idea that the team might move at all. However, this is another sign that the organization is planning for the future.

You can heck out some of the work done by MANICA Architecture here.