Mongo’s Den, March 17, 2022

Ken’s Note: I hope that somebody close to Mongo will show him this Den, which is just a microscopic tithe of the amount of love and respect the Chicago Bears fan community has for him. Please leave a note for Steve in the comments, in case he should get a chance to see them.

THE DAILY SPONGIE MONGO SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Khalil Mack grateful for his Bears career — ‘It was a special time’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The trade to the Chargers signaled a new direction for the Bears under GM Ryan Poles — and a fresh start for Mack, who knows he has a lot to prove. “You turn on the the TV, you hear what they’re saying,” he said. “I’ll bet on myself any day.”

Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan - Chicago Sun-Times - The move was anticipated after Trevathan missed 12 games because of injuries in 2021. The Bears officially announced the trade of Khalil Mack and signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi, G/C Lucas Patrick and LB Nicholas Morrow as free agency opened Wednesday.

What the Bears are getting in new OL Lucas Patrick - Bears Wire - We spoke with Zach Kruse of Packers Wire to give us a rundown on what we can expect from new Bears OL Lucas Patrick.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Set to Sign Nicholas Morrow and Lucas Patrick - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears signing Nicholas Morrow and Lucas Patrick.

Former Bear Khalil Mack: Trade to Chargers ‘weird to hear’ - RSN - The former Bears pass rusher said it was ‘weird to hear’ that he had been traded to Los Angeles.

Bears GM Ryan Poles introduces three new free agent signings - RSN - NFL free agency began on Wednesday, allowing the Bears to sign the new additions to their roster.

Report: Former Bears DL Bilal Nichols to sign with Raiders - RSN - Ryan Poles reportedly agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi earlier this week.

Dannehy: Bears Can’t Ignore Defense as They Build Around Fields - Da Bears Blog - The signing of Larry Ogunjobi was telling in that it shows the new Chicago Bears regime knows it has to maintain a solid defense for the development of Justin Fields, or whoever the long-term quarterback may be. Ogunjobi will fill a critical position in the Matt Eberflus defense, profiling as the prototypical three-technique, responsible for pressure up the middle.

Bears release LB Danny Trevathan, make 3 signings official - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday released veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan while officially announcing the signings of three players in free agency.

Source: Jakeem Grant to sign 3-year deal with Browns - 670 The Score - Pro Bowl returner and former Chicago Bears player Jakeem Grant will sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, a source said Tuesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

How about Baker Mayfield to the Lions? - ProFootballTalk - At some point last year, when the possibility of quarterback Baker Mayfield leaving the Browns first crystallized, one team struck me as an intriguing potential destination. The Detroit Lions.

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings are shopping edge rusher Danielle Hunter as the clock ticks toward Sunday when he is owed an $18 million roster bonus, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Von Miller will sign with the Bills - ProFootballTalk - Von Miller is coming to the AFC East.

Myles Jack is expected to sign with the Steelers - ProFootballTalk - Linebacker Myles Jack was released by the Jaguars this week, but he has reportedly found a new place to play.

NFL free agency signing grades: The good, bad and ugly of every major move – The Athletic - Assigning a letter grade to every significant move in the 2022 NFL free agency period

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears decline to offer deals to all 5 of their restricted free agents - Windy City Gridiron - The league year opening this afternoon was also the deadline for teams to tender an offer to their restricted free agents, and the Chicago Bears decided to pass on all five of theirs.

