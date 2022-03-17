Report: Packers signing Pat O’Donnell

On Thursday morning the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Green Bay Packers were signing punter Pat O’Donnell, who was the longest tenured Chicago Bears player.

O’Donnell started his career after being a 6th-round pick of the Bears in 2014, and he’s only missed 1 game in his 8 year career.

“Megapunt” came into the league known for having a booming leg, but every special teams unit he played on in Chicago had him punting more directionally. His career punting average is 45.1, he’s shown an ability to kickoff when the need arises, and he has a 61.9 touchback percentage on those.

The Bears currently have punter Ryan Winslow under contract for the 2022 season, but with just 6 games played since the 2019 season he’ll likely get some competition in camp.

Are you guys at all concerned with losing the steady punting and holding that O’Donnell provided the last 8 years?