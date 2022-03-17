Allen Robinson signs with the Rams

On Thursday afternoon, Allen Robinson’s new NFL home was made official. The 28-year-old receiver is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Initially signed by the Bears during 2018’s free agency, Robinson caught 293 passes for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in his four-year career in Chicago. In 2018, he set the Bears’ record for receiving yards in a playoff game (143) against the Eagles. In 2019 and 2020, he became the first Bears receiver to catch at least 100 passes in consecutive seasons since Brandon Marshall.

Unfortunately, in a situation undoubtedly a lot testier behind the scenes, Robinson and former general manager Ryan Pace could never quite agree on terms for a contract extension. And now, the veteran moves on to play for the defending Super Bowl champions while the Bears look to retool their receiving corps. The Bears might be in line for a third-round compensatory pick next spring if it's any additional consolation.

Arguably the top playmaker on the open market, at least Robinson’s deal lets the rest of the free-agent receiver market take shape. Perhaps it’s one the Bears may take advantage of.