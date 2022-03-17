Bears expected to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears are expected to sign former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Thursday.

St. Brown, 25, will be a five-year league veteran this coming year. The 2018 sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame has served primarily as a backup for the Packers, catching a total of 37 passes for 543 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career. He missed the entirety of the 2019 season due to injury but started in three games over the last two years.

No wide receiver on the Bears’ roster was as big as St. Brown, who stands at roughly 6-foot-5. He’s also a speedy receiver in a straight line who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash coming out of college. His abilities as a deep threat and his raw size gives him an advantage over the opposition.

With new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coming over from the Packers’ coaching staff, the team has prioritized familiarity with the LaFleur-Shanahan offensive system in free agency. In addition to St. Brown, Chicago also signed former Packers interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

St. Brown joins Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome as the only contracted wide receivers on the Bears’ roster.