Bears to sign Chiefs WR Byron Pringle

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Thursday. The deal will be a one-year contract with $4 million in guarantees and $2 million in added incentives.

Pringle, 28, has ties to current Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was the director of college scouting for the Chiefs when they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He stepped into a bigger role for Kansas City in 2021, catching 42 passes for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns with 5 starts.

He has served as a reliable slot receiver and special teamer, having played over half of his team’s special teams snaps in both 2019 and 2020. Pringle is also a 6-foot-1 receiver who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash coming out of college at Kansas State.

The news of Pringle’s signing comes on the same day the Bears signed former Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Both receivers project to have some sort of role on the team’s offense, with Pringle appearing as a likely starter out of the slot. More talent will likely be added to the wide receiver position over the next month and a half, but the Bears are slowly but surely rebuilding their receiver room in the new regime’s image.