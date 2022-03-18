The Bear’s Den, March 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Report: Former Bears WR Allen Robinson to sign with Rams - RSN - Robinson joins Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the defending Super Bowl champs.

Former Bears OL Alex Bars signs with Raiders - RSN - Matt Nagy used Bars all over the line in his three years with Chicago.

Report: Bears to sign WR Byron Pringle - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears are signing veteran wide receiver Byron Pringle to a deal, according to reports. It will be a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Source: Former Bears WR Allen Robinson to sign with Rams - 670 The Score - Former Bears receiver Allen Robinson will sign a three-year deal worth up to $46.5 million with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, a source said Thursday.

Raiders sign former Bears offensive lineman Alex Bars - 670 The Score - Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Alex Bars has signed a deal to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Allen Robinson agrees to deal with Rams - ProFootballTalk - Wide receiver Allen Robinson will be the latest big name to join the NFC West club. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7 million in fully guaranteed money.

Bears hire Manica Architecture, consultants to draw up plans for Arlington Park stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears reps declined to elaborate other than to say It’s all part of their “due diligence” process in evaluating the potential for a gleaming new suburban home at the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse.

Allen Robinson found a team — and now the Bears need to find a receiver - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who, a source said, agreed to sign a one-year deal.

Bears to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown - Chicago Sun-Times - The Notre Dame alum played in both 26 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 26 percent of their special teams downs last year.

Bears free agency podcast: What’s the opposite of frenzy? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears haven’t exactly made a splash so far.

Allen Robinson signs 3-year deal with Rams - Chicago Sun-Times - Robinson exits as one of the most productive wide receivers in Bears history despite their offensive struggles during his brief stay.

Mitch Trubisky: Restart after ‘learning experience’ Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Mitch Trubisky declined to get into specifics about his time with the Chicago Bears, describing it as a “learning experience.”

Pittsburgh Steelers free agency 2022: Mitch Trubisky with Chicago Bears, what went right and what went wrong - Behind the Steel Curtain - The Pittsburgh Steelers now have Mitch Trubisky, but it is worth looking back at what went right, and wrong, when he was the starter of the Bears.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Release Danny Trevathan, Pat O'Donnell Signs with Packers - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears releasing Danny Trevathan and Pat O'Donnell heading to the Packers.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade? - ProFootballTalk - After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode.

Reports: Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders - ProFootballTalk - The Packers no longer have to worry about getting receiver Davante Adams signed to a long-term deal. They do have to worry about replacing him.

Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for multiple 2022 draft picks, per reports - Acme Packing Company - The split between the Packers and their star receiver was too far gone to reconcile, and now he departs for Las Vegas.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Browns, Baker Mayfield are past the point of no return - ProFootballTalk - After leaking that they want an adult at the quarterback position, the Browns apparently now expect Baker Mayfield to behave like an adult after the team openly pursued Deshaun Watson.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears to sign Chiefs WR Byron Pringle - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears will be adding another contributor to their wide receiver room.

Infante: Bears expected to sign Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are expected to add a wide receiver with familiarity to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Wiltfong’s NFL Free Agency 2022: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s keep this tracker rolling for Thursday, March 17!

Zeglinski: Allen Robinson signs with the Rams - Windy City Gridiron - The receiver moves on to Southern California as the Bears look elsewhere.

Wiltfong: Report - Packers signing Pat O’Donnell - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday morning the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Green Bay Packers were signing punter Pat O’Donnell, who was the longest tenured Chicago Bears player.

