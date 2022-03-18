Chicago Bears Free Agency Tracker for Friday, March 18

The Chicago Bears have been steadily plugging some roster holes in free agency, and there’s still plenty of work for general manager Ryan Poles to do. But with so many players out of contract he has a unique opportunity to turn the roster over and get head coach Matt Eberflus guys that fit his new offensive and defensive schemes.

Poles and Eberflus are in lockstep with the type of player they want, and they’ve been smart so far in letting the market come to them. The Bears still need another veteran offensive lineman or two, they need to address safety and corner, linebacker, d-line, wide out, and tight end. Which is pretty much every position.

The currently have about 40 spots open on their 90-man offseason roster, and with their draft and UDFA class likely to be about 20 rookies, that leaves a lot of room for vets that fit Eberflus’ HITS principle.

We’ll be updating this tracker as the rumors and reports start coming in for Friday, March 18.

Here are the brand new Chicago Bears

Byron Pringle, WR (link)

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (link)

Lucas Patrick, G/C (link)

Nicholas Morrow, LB (link)

Larry Ogunjobi, DT (link)

These players were added prior to the free agency “frenzy”

Noah Dawkins, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Ryan Winslow, P

Darrynton Evans, RB - Added on waivers

These Bears have all been re-signed

Patrick Scales, LS (link)

Jesper Horsted, TE (link)

Sam Mustipher, C

Lachavious Simmons, OL

These former Bears have all been released or signed to play elsewhere

Allen Robinson, WR (link)

Damien Williams, RB

Teez Tabor, DB

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

Beau Brinkley, LS

Pat O’Donnell, P (link)

Danny Trevathan, LB (link)

Artie Burns, CB (link)

Bilal Nichols, DL (link)

Jakeem Grant, WR (link)

James Daniels, RG (link)

Alex Bars, OL (link)

Eddie Goldman, NT

Tarik Cohen, RB

Khalil Mack, OLB

Here are the current Bears 2021 Free Agents

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Damiere Byrd, WR

Andy Dalton, QB

Jimmy Graham, TE

Jesse James, TE

Germain Ifedi, RT

Jason Peters, LT

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Deon Bush, S

Tashaun Gipson, S

Marqui Christian, DB

Bruce Irvin, EDGE

Cassius Marsh, EDGE

Alec Ogletree, LB

Christian Jones, LB

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB

Akiem Hicks, DL

Margus Hunt, DL

Xavier Crawford, CB

Ryan Nall, RB

J.P. Holtz, TE

If you guys see any interesting rumor or report be sure you bring it up in the comment section.