Bears deal off with Ogunjobi after failed physical

The Ryan Poles free agency class got off to a bad start Friday as the Chicago Bears announced they would no longer be signing Larry Ogunjobi, the Cincinnati Bengals free agent defensive tackle, after he failed his physical.

The deal had previously been announced on Monday.

This is obviously a very tough situation for both sides and more details are sure to come out. Hopefully for Ogunjobi, who was set for his first big professional free agency deal, it’s something that he can bounce back from and earn his money.

The deal had been reported as being worth $26.35 million guaranteed and up to $40.5 million total.

Ogunjobi had been set to become the centerpiece three-technique DT in head coach Matt Eberflus’s 4-3 scheme. This is a major position in that defense and this will certainly put Chicago on the back foot heading into the draft and the second and third wave of free agency.

The announcement of the failed physical came literally minutes before new signings were scheduled to meet with the media at Halas Hall.

Stay tuned for more. Ryan Poles’ entire statement can be seen below.