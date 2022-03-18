Bears sign Justin Jones to a 2 year contract

Moments after the news leaked that newly signed Chicago Bears defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, thus negating the contract offer that was on the table, Ian Rapoport Tweeted out that the Bears were signing former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones. Reports are that it’s a 2-year deal worth $12 million.

The Chargers selected Jones in the third round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina State, and in 4 years he appeared in 51 games with 35 starts. All of those starts have come in the last three seasons, but injuries prevented him from playing in 13 games during that time. The 25-year old checks in at 6’3”, 309 pounds and in 11 games last season he had a career high 37 total tackles and 3 sacks.

All free agent contracts are pending a physical, and the timing of this signing makes it appear that Jones was the backup plan in case Ogunjobi hadn’t healed up form his foot surgery.

Given the circumstances, Justin Jones is a nice consolation add for the #Bears.



Explosive athlete off the as at a 3-tech. Chargers fans raved about how good he was against the run. pic.twitter.com/5ao1CCbg08 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2022