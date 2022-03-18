Lucas Patrick: ‘I believe it’s a collision sport’

Having spent his entire career in Green Bay, Lucas Patrick is used to playing on a (mostly) consistent playoff contender. But at 28-years-old (in addition to handsome compensation), it was time to seek greener pastures for this mauler of an interior lineman. Or should I say orange pastures? Hmm, maybe not. That grass would probably be dying if it was orange.

The Bears introduced Patrick to a gathered contingent of reporters at Halas Hall and over Zoom on Friday. And you know, he had a lot to say for a guard. Maybe the Ryan Poles-Justin Fields energy is getting a hold of everyone it comes into contact with. Wouldn’t it be something if Patrick could help the Bears and Justin Fields turn into a consistent playoff contender? That’s why he’s here, after all.

Here are some of the notable moments and comments from the veteran’s availability.

When the Bears signed Patrick, many speculated what position he would play. Patrick had spent most of his time in Green Bay playing guard but has experience filling in at center as necessary.

The veteran immediately nipped this question in the bud: He’s the man in the middle for Chicago’s offensive front.

Lucas Patrick says he thinks he will be playing center in Chicago. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 18, 2022

Every good offensive line needs support and communication. That makes the news of long-time Cody Whitehair reaching out to Patrick almost immediately after signing on the dotted line quite welcome.

Lucas Patrick said Cody Whitehair reached out to him within 20-30 minutes of news breaking that he was signing. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 18, 2022

Moving from Green Bay to Chicago can be an awkward transition for some. Patrick couldn’t help but acknowledge the reality. At least he’s confident and used to it.

We’re right there with you, buddy.

Bears OL Lucas Patrick asked if it is weird going from Green Bay to Chicago: “I’m very used to seeing these colors.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 18, 2022

#Bears OL Lucas Patrick (Former Packer) on the Bears Packers rivalry:



“I’ve been on the winning side, and I’m going to stay on the winning side.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 18, 2022

Patrick is no stranger to blocking for elite quarterbacks. That’s what happens when you play with Aaron Rodgers. He had concise but effective praise for the Bears’ young quarterback. You know “it” when you see “it.”

#Bears OL Lucas Patrick on Justin Fields: “He’s got it.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) March 18, 2022

Finally, I think we got an excellent taste of why GM Ryan Poles decided to bring Patrick into the fold. The executive has previously alluded to wanting nastier linemen, and Patrick, a mauler himself, is well aware.

"I don't believe it's a contact sport. I believe it's a collision sport." - New #Bears IOL Lucas Patrick on how he plays the game. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 18, 2022

There are still a few matters to sort out during this Bears’ free agency period, but it appears they’ve hit a home run with Patrick.