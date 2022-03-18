 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lucas Patrick: ‘I believe it’s a collision sport’

The Bears’ new center was introduced to the press on Friday and boy did he have a lot to say for an offensive lineman.

By Robert Zeglinski
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Having spent his entire career in Green Bay, Lucas Patrick is used to playing on a (mostly) consistent playoff contender. But at 28-years-old (in addition to handsome compensation), it was time to seek greener pastures for this mauler of an interior lineman. Or should I say orange pastures? Hmm, maybe not. That grass would probably be dying if it was orange.

The Bears introduced Patrick to a gathered contingent of reporters at Halas Hall and over Zoom on Friday. And you know, he had a lot to say for a guard. Maybe the Ryan Poles-Justin Fields energy is getting a hold of everyone it comes into contact with. Wouldn’t it be something if Patrick could help the Bears and Justin Fields turn into a consistent playoff contender? That’s why he’s here, after all.

Here are some of the notable moments and comments from the veteran’s availability.

When the Bears signed Patrick, many speculated what position he would play. Patrick had spent most of his time in Green Bay playing guard but has experience filling in at center as necessary.

The veteran immediately nipped this question in the bud: He’s the man in the middle for Chicago’s offensive front.

Every good offensive line needs support and communication. That makes the news of long-time Cody Whitehair reaching out to Patrick almost immediately after signing on the dotted line quite welcome.

Moving from Green Bay to Chicago can be an awkward transition for some. Patrick couldn’t help but acknowledge the reality. At least he’s confident and used to it.

We’re right there with you, buddy.

Patrick is no stranger to blocking for elite quarterbacks. That’s what happens when you play with Aaron Rodgers. He had concise but effective praise for the Bears’ young quarterback. You know “it” when you see “it.”

Finally, I think we got an excellent taste of why GM Ryan Poles decided to bring Patrick into the fold. The executive has previously alluded to wanting nastier linemen, and Patrick, a mauler himself, is well aware.

There are still a few matters to sort out during this Bears’ free agency period, but it appears they’ve hit a home run with Patrick.

