Report: Bears sign fullback Khari Blasingame

On Friday the Chicago Bears are reported to have signed fullback Khari Blasingame, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, this according to Pro Football Chase on Instagram. Blasingame seemed to have confirmed the news himself with the obligatory “Bear Down” on Twitter.

The 25-year old Blasingame was originally an undrafted free agent of the Vikings out of Vanderbilt, and he spent a little more than half the 2019 season on Minnesota’s practice squad. He was signed away by the Titans that season and since then has appeared in 32 games with 13 starts.

His career consists of 10 receptions for 97 yards, and 3 carries for 6 yards, but he was also a key special teamer during his time in Tennessee with 7 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Titans declined to tender an offer to Blasingame — which would have been $2.4 million for the right of first refusal as a restricted free agent — thus making him an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any team. Tennessee wanted to roll with 2021 UDFA fullback Tory Carter who was seeing an uptick in playing time a season ago.

Blasingame is currently the only fullback on the Bears roster, so he may end up with some competition, but this signing points to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy wanting the option of a lead blocker for his tailbacks on occasion.

The last play caller famously said he wasn’t brought to Chicago to run the I-Formation, but this new Bears regime has made an effort to point out that they intend to coach to the strengths of the players on the roster.

You guys fired up to see a fullback dive or two in 2022?