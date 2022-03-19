The Bear’s Den, March 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Larry Ogunjobi fails physical, will not sign with Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Larry Ogunjobi was expected to play a key role on Matt Eberflus’ defensive line for the Bears.

Bears Are Not Signing DT Larry Ogunjobi Due to Failed Physical - On Tap Sports Net - After a failed physical, the Chicago Bears will not be signing three-technique defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Failed physical leaves Chicago Bears without Larry Ogunjobi - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Larry Ogunjobi was the only big-ticket free agent the Chicago Bears have signed in their rebuild but his deal has been wiped out due to a failed physical.

Bears are not signing Larry Ogunjobi after he failed his physical - WGN-TV - So far in this free agent period, a former Bengals defensive tackle was the biggest acquisition for the Bears. But in the end, Larry Ogunjobi will not be joining the team in 2022.

Bears don’t sign DT Larry Ogunjobi due to failed physical - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears announced Friday that they will not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, a free agent who had agreed to a three-year contract earlier this week, after failing his physical.

Chicago Bears not signing Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical - ESPN - Larry Ogunjobi, who had agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal earlier this week, will not be signing with the Bears after the defensive tackle failed his physical, GM Ryan Poles said.

Bears won’t sign Larry Ogunjobi after he failed his physical - 670 The Score - Veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi won’t sign with the Bears after failing his physical, the team said Friday. He suffered a foot injury in January that required surgery.

Chicago Bears to sign possible Larry Ogunjobi replacement - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Former Chargers free agent Justin Jones has reached an agreement with the Bears and could be manning the three technique spot the Bears had expected Larry Ogunjobi to play.

Report: Bears to sign Justin Jones after Larry Ogunjobi fails physical - NBC Sports Chicago - Moments after Ryan Poles announced the Bears would not sign Larry Ogunjobi, he reportedly found a replacement.

Bears Agree to Sign DT Justin Jones to Two-Year Deal - On Tap Sports Net - Ryan Poles acted quickly after a deal with Larry Ogunjobi fell through. The Chicago Bears are reportedly signing Justin Jones.

Bears sign former Chargers DL Justin Jones - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday bolstered their defense by signing tackle Justin Jones to a two-year contract. Jones arrives after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers.

Justin Jones fills void after Larry Ogunjobi fails physical - ESPN - Ogunjobi had seven sacks last season, and if he can stay healthy after foot surgery in January, he can be a disruptive force in Chicago.

Bears reach deals with defensive linemen Muhammad, Jones - 670 The Score - The Bears reached an agreement with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on a two-year, $10-million deal and added defensive tackle Justin Jones on a two-year deal, according to reports Friday.

Report: Bears to sign Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive end - NBC Sports Chicago - Muhammad is familiar with Matt Eberflus from their four years together with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears Add Former Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad on a Two-Year Deal - On Tap Sports Net - The Bears are bolstering their defensive line by adding former Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract.

Chicago Bears agree to terms with edge rusher - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Al-Quandin Muhammad had his best NFL season in 2021 and now his followed his former Colts defensive coordinator to Chicago.

Chicago Bears sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears are adding some depth to their defensive line, signing former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Patrick: I’ll stay on winning side of Bears-Packers rivalry - 670 The Score - Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is now on the other side of the NFL’s oldest rivalry after signing with the Bears on a two-year deal this week. He hopes to enjoy more success in the matchup, this time from Chicago’s side.

Why Bears’ Lucas Patrick admired Justin Fields from Green Bay - NBC Sports Chicago - The new Bears center is looking forward to building a strong relationship with his new quarterback.

New Bears center Lucas Patrick shares what he brings to OL - NBC Sports Chicago - Lucas Patrick shared what he believes makes him a successful center on the offensive line.

New Bears OL Patrick grateful for NFL journey - ChicagoBears.com - Undrafted and unsigned as a rookie out of Duke in 2016, center/guard Lucas Patrick never dreamed that he’d be in position to land a lucrative free agent contract like the one he signed with the Bears this week.

New Bears OL Lucas Patrick wants to ‘annoy’ Justin Fields in a good way - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is planning on annoying quarterback Justin Fields but do it in a good way.

Chalk Talk: Why no comp picks for Bears? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses why the Bears did not receive any compensatory draft picks, Bears free agents who have signed with other teams and the longest tenured Bears player.

OFFICIAL: Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year contract - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday signed unrestricted free agent receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract. Brown spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, catching 37 passes for 543 yards and one touchdown.

CHGO Bears PODCAST: Chicago Bears Won’t Sign Larry Ogunjobi After He Fails Physical - CHGO - The Chicago Bears will not be signing Larry Ogunjobi after he failed his physical. In this episode, the guys discuss this latest development.

Wiederer: Larry Ogunjobi fails physical - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears announced Friday they are not signing defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi because of a failed physical.

Biggs: Ex-Chicago Bear Roberto Garza feels Larry Ogunjobi’s pain - Chicago Tribune - Roberto Garza can empathize with Larry Ogunjobi, who failed a physical with the Chicago Bears, rescinding a $40.5 million contract.

Lieser: Bears nix deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical, shift to DT Justin Jones - Chicago Sun-Times - GM Ryan Poles called it a difficult and emotional situation, but necessary for, “protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Moreano: Bears set to sign Justin Jones in place of Larry Ogunjobi - CHGO - After the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive lineman Larry Ogunjob, Chicago announced who his replacement will be.

Finley: Bears to sign former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad - Chicago Sun-Times - Muhammad, who turns 27 next week, had six sacks and started all 17 games last year under Eberflus, who was his Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Biggs: Chicago Bears’ approach shows rebuild timeline - Chicago Tribune - After a calculated start to free agency, signs point to Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus playing the long game rebuilding the Chicago Bears.

Morrissey: Bears GM Ryan Poles should wait before jumping all in on Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - He should keep the same emotional distance from the quarterback as he has from the rest of the roster he inherited.

POLISH SAUSAGE

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Chicago Bears deal off with DT Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical - Windy City Gridiron - The first major signing of Ryan Poles’ career is off as the defensive tackle failed his team physical Friday, minutes before meeting with the media

Wiltfong Jr: Bears sign Justin Jones to a 2 year contract - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears made a quick pivot to Justin Jones...

Infante: Bears sign Colts EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad to two-year, $10 million deal - Windy City Gridiron - Matt Eberflus gets a familiar face to join his defense.

