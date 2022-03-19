Chicago Bears Free Agency Tracker

The Chicago Bears currently have about 40 spots open on their 90-man offseason roster, and with their draft and UDFA class likely to be about 20 rookies, that leaves a lot of room for Ryan Poles to find veterans that fit Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle.

We’ll be updating this tracker all weekend long as reports and rumors pop up about the Bears.

Catch up on anything you missed in Friday’s tracker here.

Here are the brand new Chicago Bears

Khari Blasingame, FB (link) Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (link) Justin Jones, DT (link) Byron Pringle, WR (link) Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (link) Lucas Patrick, G/C (link) Nicholas Morrow, LB (link) Noah Dawkins, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ryan Winslow, P Darrynton Evans, RB - Added on waivers

These Bears have been re-signed

Patrick Scales, LS (link) Jesper Horsted, TE (link) Sam Mustipher, C Lachavious Simmons, OL

These former Bears have all been released or signed to play elsewhere

Allen Robinson, WR (link) Damien Williams, RB Teez Tabor, DB Elijah Wilkinson, OL Beau Brinkley, LS Pat O’Donnell, P (link) Danny Trevathan, LB (link) Artie Burns, CB (link) Bilal Nichols, DL (link) Jakeem Grant, WR (link) James Daniels, RG (link) Alex Bars, OL (link) Eddie Goldman, NT Tarik Cohen, RB Khalil Mack, OLB

Here are the current Bears 2021 Free Agents

Marquise Goodwin, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Andy Dalton, QB Jimmy Graham, TE Jesse James, TE Germain Ifedi, RT Jason Peters, LT DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Deon Bush, S Tashaun Gipson, S Marqui Christian, DB Bruce Irvin, EDGE Cassius Marsh, EDGE Alec Ogletree, LB Christian Jones, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB Akiem Hicks, DL Margus Hunt, DL Xavier Crawford, CB Ryan Nall, RB J.P. Holtz, TE

And then there’s this guy

Larry Ogunjobi, DT (Contract rescinded due to a failed physical)

If you guys see any interesting rumor or report be sure you bring it up in the comment section.