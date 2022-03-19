DeAndre Houston-Carson Back on Another One-Year Contract

The Chicago Bears are re-signing DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract, according to a report on Saturday. A fan favorite, the seventh-year safety has contributed on special teams and as a rotational piece on defense.

Drafted in the 6th-round in 2016 out of William & Mary, Houston-Carson was bumped down to the practice squad in his second season. After the Philadelphia Eagles tried to sign him away, the Bears promoted him back to the active roster, then inked him to a two-year deal which expired in 2019.

According to Over the Cap, this will be the fourth-consecutive year “DHC” plays for the Bears on a one-year deal. Not exactly surprising for a special teams player, but it’s a sign that he likes playing for the Bears. In a player profile on the Bears’ YouTube page, he said his mom is a lifelong Bears fan, and described being drafted by the Bears as special.

“DHC” had his best year statistically in 2021-22, totaling 51 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries. He’ll turn 29 this offseason and new Bears’ GM Ryan Poles has been busy turning this roster over. It’s a good sign that Poles brought a strong contributor back for another year.

Cody Whitehair, who was also drafted in 2016, is the only Chicago Bear with longer tenure than DHC, due to the latter’s short stint on the practice squad.