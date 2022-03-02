Bears Over Beers: Free Agency Bargain Bin

Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do. The Bears roster has a bunch of holes in the wall and only so much spackle to go around. Poles will likely be shopping in the second and third waves of free agency to build for the 2022 season.

JB and EJ launch the 4th season of Bears Over Beers by taking a look at positions of interest for the Bears ahead of free agency. Can’t afford Ryan Jensen? How about Brian Allen? Michael Gallup about to break the bank? Have you considered Cedric Wilson?

The guys run through each position group, identifying a name or three at each position of interest. All that and more over some tasty beverages. Let us know in the comments who your favorite free agency targets are this off-season.

