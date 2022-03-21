The Bear’s Den, March 21, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2022 NFL free agency: The best available players, from Terron Armstead to Za’Darius Smith – The Athletic - NFL teams are reaching agreements with players from across the league. Here is the shopping list of the best remaining options on the board.

How Justin Fields played a key role in the Bears signing Byron Pringle - CHGO - For former Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a selling point for him to sign with Chicago.

Breaking down every Bears move through first wave of free agency - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at every move the Bears made through the first wave of free agency.

Bears’ projected depth chart following first wave of free agency - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart after the first wave of free agency.

Bears’ Byron Pringle sees Justin Fields as ‘an elite quarterback’ - RSN - Newly signed wide receiver Byron Pringle is very excited to play alongside second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears re-sign defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson - RSN - Ryan Poles opted for some continuity as Matt Eberflus rebuilds the Bears defense.

Four Questions, Pertaining to the Building of a New Offensive Line - Da Bears Blog - (1) Does Ryan Poles want to spend big money for a premier tackle? Terron Armstead will be 31 this season but has had trouble playing a complete season. His price will be north of $20 million per season. When he is healthy, he is worth every nickel. But does Poles want to absorb that risk financially?

Bears WR Byron Pringle: ‘Justin Fields comes to play’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Pringle’s new passer — Bears second-year player Justin Fields — isn’t Patrick Mahomes. No one is. But the Bears’ newest receiver thinks Fields will enable him to get open.

Center Lucas Patrick brings grit — and a winning attitude — to Bears’ offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Packers offensive lineman is eager to turn the Bears-Packers rivalry around after signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bears. “I’ve been on the winning side. I’m going to stay on the winning side. We’re going to start winning these games.”

Al-Quadin Muhammad: New Chicago Bears DE familiar with scheme - Chicago Tribune - Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was effusive in his praise for Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

Byron Pringle: WR could fill multiple roles for Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Byron Pringle was a productive slot receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He can play there or on the outside for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears: OL Ryan Bates expected to visit next week - Chicago Tribune - GM Ryan Poles pledged to improved the offensive line, and the Chicago Bears are expected to host restricted free agent Ryan Bates soon.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Baker Mayfield's plan to boycott Browns may have revived Deshaun Watson effort - ProFootballTalk - As explained by Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns actually did intend to pivot back to Mayfield after missing out on Watson, and that they were moving on from Mayfield only if they could get someone like Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, or Derek Carr. Mayfield, per Cabot, wasn’t on board with that.

Reaction to David Ojabo injury raises questions, reveals truths - ProFootballTalk - “I know the NFL is a cold business but watching the lack of concern or empathy from the scouts, coaches and observers following David Ojabo’s injury bugs me,” Brooks tweeted. “Perhaps someone should’ve checked on him instead of grabbing the ball and moving to the next drill. Just a thought.”

Terron Armstead visiting Dolphins - ProFootballTalk - Free agent left tackle Terron Armstead is on his way to Miami to visit with the Dolphins on Monday, NFL Media reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Salo: Bears Re-Sign DeAndre Houston-Carson to One Year Deal - Windy City Gridiron - He’s tied* with Cody Whitehair for the second longest-tenured Chicago Bear.

Wiltfong, Schmitz & Berckes: Chicago Bears 2022 Free Agency Recap - Windy City Gridiron - We recap all that has gone on with the Bears so far in free agency right here...

Ramachandran: 2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings - Windy City Gridiron - This wide receiver class runs very deep, so the Bears should have their pick of the litter at 39.

THE RULES

