Chicago Bears Free Agency Tracker

Bills restricted free agent Ryan Bates will visit the Bears today (3/22/22).

Here are the brand new Chicago Bears

Khari Blasingame, FB (link) not official Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE (link) Justin Jones, DT (link) Byron Pringle, WR (link) Equanimeous St. Brown, WR (link) Lucas Patrick, G/C (link) Nicholas Morrow, LB (link) Noah Dawkins, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ryan Winslow, P Darrynton Evans, RB - Added on waivers

These Bears have been re-signed

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S (link) Patrick Scales, LS (link) Jesper Horsted, TE (link) Sam Mustipher, C Lachavious Simmons, OL

Here are the current Bears 2022 Free Agents

Marquise Goodwin, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Andy Dalton, QB Jimmy Graham, TE Jesse James, TE Germain Ifedi, RT Jason Peters, LT Deon Bush, S Tashaun Gipson, S Marqui Christian, DB Bruce Irvin, EDGE Cassius Marsh, EDGE Alec Ogletree, LB Christian Jones, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB Akiem Hicks, DL Margus Hunt, DL Xavier Crawford, CB Ryan Nall, RB J.P. Holtz, TE

These former Bears have all been released or signed to play elsewhere

Allen Robinson, WR (link) Damien Williams, RB Teez Tabor, DB Elijah Wilkinson, OL Beau Brinkley, LS Pat O’Donnell, P (link) Danny Trevathan, LB (link) Artie Burns, CB (link) Bilal Nichols, DL (link) Jakeem Grant, WR (link) James Daniels, RG (link) Alex Bars, OL (link) Eddie Goldman, NT Tarik Cohen, RB Khalil Mack, OLB

And then there’s this guy