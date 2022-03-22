The Bear’s Den, March 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar - Chicago Sun-Times - When the Rams dropped 34 points on the Bears in the 2021 season opener, Allen Robinson took note.

Lucas Patrick: New Chicago Bears OL is a Justin Fields fan - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick believes he will play center but plans to be ready for any position.

How Bears’ Matt Eberflus is winning over free agent signings - RSN - New Bears players like Al-Quadin Muhammad, Justin Jones and Nick Morrow have all explained how the Bears head coach helped convince them to come to Chicago.

Report: Free agent OL Ryan Bates to meet with Bears - RSN - The Bears still need to find James Daniels’ replacement at right guard.

Thoughts From Around the NFC North - Da Bears Blog - Has any draft pick caused more organizational turmoil than the Jordan Love pick? Sure, it alienated one of the greatest (and emotionally fragile) quarterbacks in the history of the sport. But also, the kid clearly can’t play.

Bears’ Al-Quadin Muhammad buys back in with Matt Eberflus - 670 The Score - Veteran defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad developed as a player under the watch of former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and he’s thrilled to now rejoin him with the Bears.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Any hope of a Jordan Love trade seems dead after Monday’s quarterback movement - Acme Packing Company - At best, there’s two franchises where Love would be a Week 1 starter, as it stands today. Ken’s Note: Actually, there are NO franchises where Love would be the starter day one, unless he showed in pre-season to be a lot better than he has thus far.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Falcons call trade of Matt Ryan best decision for their long-term future - ProFootballTalk - Thirteen minutes after the Falcons announced a two-year contract agreement with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota they announced the trade of Matt Ryan to the Colts. Atlanta will receive a third-round choice in the 2022 draft.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2022 Bears mock draft: Updated 7-round predictions after Mack trade - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears double down on offense with their two second-round picks.

THE RULES

