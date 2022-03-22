Bears met with free agent QB Trevor Siemian

On Tuesday ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Chicago Bears met with free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Considering the Bears currently have a veteran QB backing up starter Justin Fields, and considering the Bears just paid that backup a $4 million roster bonus, I suppose it is possible that trading Nick Foles could make some sense if there was another viable QB2 in the fold. Trading Foles would free up $8 million in cap space this season, and likely net them a conditional day three pick at the very least.

The 30-year old Siemian (6’3”, 220) doesn’t have the Super Bowl pedigree as does Foles, but he is an experienced back up with 29 starts since 2015. He’s played for the Broncos, Jets, and most recently the Saints last season where he started 4 of the 6 games he appeared in.

Do you guys think the Bears meeting with a vet quarterback means they are entertaining the idea of moving Foles?