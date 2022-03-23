The Bear’s Den, March 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Jones: How Chicago Bears signed free-agent DT - Chicago Tribune - In Justin Jones, the Chicago Bears say they are getting "a big, physical and long interior player that can cause disruption in both the run and the pass."

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears Compete in 2022? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys debate if the Chicago Bears can be competitive in 2022.

Bears team needs following first wave of free agency - The first wave of free agency is in the books. Here’s a look at what positions the Bears still need to address.

Singletary reflects on his distant relationship with Bears - 670 The Score - Legendary Bears linebacker Mike Singletary, a star on the Super Bowl championship 1985 team, admitted he still has a distant relationship with the organization – as many former players do – but that he’s at peace with that.

Wright: Fields has ‘all the tools to be successful’ - 670 The Score - Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright got a good look at Bears quarterback Justin Fields last October in Las Vegas.

Bears sign fullback Khari Blasingame on 1-year deal - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed fullback Khari Blasingame on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. He spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Davante Adams: It was a dream to be a Raider - ProFootballTalk - Adams said it was “something we definitely looked forward to potentially down the road” and that those conversations got more frequent after the prospect of Adams being traded became more likely in the last couple of weeks.

Za’Darius Smith agrees to terms with Vikings - ProFootballTalk - Za’Darius Smith left the Ravens at the altar when he backed out of the four-year, $35 million agreement he had with the team.

Vikings re-sign QB Sean Mannion to one-year deal - Daily Norseman - The backup QB situation is secure

POLISH SAUSAGE

Terron Armstead agrees to five-year, $75 million deal with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk - The Dolphins are signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson expect to have great success working together - ProFootballTalk - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was thrilled when the team signed free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears met with free agent QB Trevor Siemian - Windy City Gridiron - Could the Bears meeting with a veteran QB mean they’re also shopping Nick Foles?

