Deon Bush signs with the Chiefs

After a six-year career in Chicago, Deon Bush’s time with the Bears has ended. The veteran has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bush, 28, made a name for himself with the Bears as a versatile contributor. Over his time at Halas Hall, he was a valuable third safety, most often behind Eddie Jackson and another former Bears defender in Adrian Amos. As much as he could, he also contributed in the Bears’ third phase on special teams. But with a new defense installed by head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, it made sense to move in a different direction with Chicago’s last line of defense.

Bush departs Lake Forest with 89 career tackles, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit. He figures to play a similar platoon role in Kansas City on a defense that could use a lot of help. GM Ryan Poles and Co. continue to shape their roster as the 2022 off-season unfolds.