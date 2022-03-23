Bears sign offensive lineman Dakota Dozier

On Wednesday the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who has played with the Vikings the last three seasons. No contract terms have been reported, but my guess is it’ll be a league minimum type of deal.

He was originally a 4th round draft pick of the Jets back in 2014 from Furman, and through his seven years he’s appeared in 76 games with 27 starts. A season ago he played in 6 games (all on special teams) while spending most of the year on the Minnesota practice squad, but during the 2020 season he started all 16 games for the Vikes at left guard.

Dozier (6’4”, 312) isn’t the caliber of offensive lineman many were hoping that general manager Ryan Poles was going to sign this week, but the 30-year old veteran is being brought in to try to win a reserve role on the Bears this offseason.