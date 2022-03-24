The Bear’s Den, March 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears sign OL Dakota Dozier to 1-year deal - Chicago Sun-Times - Dozier, who turns 31 in April, is considered a depth piece.

Bears safety Deon Bush signs with Chiefs - Chicago Sun-Times - A fourth-round draft pick by Ryan Pace in 2016, Bush was a valuable reserve in six seasons and started four games in place of injured starter Tashaun Gipson last season.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Did they lose the Khalil Mack trade? - Chicago Tribune - Why didn’t the Chicago Bears get more in return for Khalil Mack? What is Ryan Poles’ strategy in free agency? Brad Biggs answers your questions weekly.

NFL trade rumors 2022: Nick Foles and other players Bears could deal - RSN - New Bears GM Ryan Poles has already traded Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Who Will Play Opposite Eddie Jackson for the Chicago Bears? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys debate who the Chicago Bears will start opposite Eddie Jackson in the defensive backfield.

Bears sign offensive lineman Dakota Dozier - RSN - Ryan Poles continues to add to the group set to protect Justin Fields.

Bears sign offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on 1-year deal - 670 The Score - The Bears have signed veteran offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday. Dozier, 30, has played seven NFL seasons.

Emma: Ryan Poles’ slow play approach is what the Bears need - 670 The Score - New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has taken a prudent, cautious approach this offseason as he has begun rebuilding a roster that desperately needed an overhaul.

5 second wave free agent offensive linemen Chicago Bears could still sign - Bear Goggles On - 5 second wave free agent offensive linemen Chicago Bears could still sign. The Chicago Bears have been quieter than some fans

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Derek Carr, Davante Adams pre-trade discussions most likely weren't tampering - ProFootballTalk - Still, it’s clear that Adams and Carr worked together to get together.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Andy Reid: Trading Tyreek Hill benefits the Chiefs with cap space and draft picks - ProFootballTalk - “I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Reid said. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign offensive lineman Dakota Dozier - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who has played with the Vikings the last three seasons. No contract terms have been reported, but my...

Zeglinski: Deon Bush signs with the Kansas City Chiefs - Windy City Gridiron - The swing-man safety is on his way to Kansas City.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.