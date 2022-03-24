Bears met with UTSA EDGE Charles Wiley

According to our Lead Draft Analyst, Jacob Infante, the Chicago Bears have met with the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Charles Wiley, who played outside linebacker for the Roadrunners.

At his pro day Wiley ran the forty in the 4.5 range with 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. At 6’3”, 255 pounds Wiley would project to defensive end in the Bears new defense, and Chicago put him through some positional drills at the pro day.

The last two years at UTSA saw Wiley start 25 of the 26 games he played in, while racking up 79 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 passed defended, 3 fumble recoveries, and a defensive TD.

Prior to transferring to UTSA, Wiley was at the University of Mississippi from 2016 (redshirt) to 2019, and while there he appeared in 26 games at both defensive line and outside linebacker, with 5.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

He and a 21-year old woman were both arrested on a domestic violence charge his freshman year, but the charges were dismissed as both parties mutually agreed to dismiss the charges.

From an athletic standpoint, Wiley fits the profile that head coach Matt Ebeflus is looking for, and he could be had on day three or as an UDFA.