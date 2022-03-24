Bears sign QB Trevor Siemian to a 2 year contract

On Thursday night the Chicago Bears signed 30-year old quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract according to his agent Mike McCartney. The Bears have yet to officially announce the move, but once they do Siemian will be the fourth QB on the roster behind Justin Fields, Nick Foles, and Ryan Willis.

Siemian was originally a seventh round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Northwestern, and last season he started 4 games for the New Orleans Saints while completing 57.4% of his passes, for 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.4.

Signing Siemian, a seven year veteran with 29 starts in 33 career games, gives the Bears some options with current QB2 Foles. A trade could clear up $8 million in cap space for this season and net them a possible late day three draft pick.

The Indianapolis Colts just traded for Matt Ryan and could use a veteran number 2, and that would reunite him with head coach Frank Reich, who was Foles’ offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when they won the Super Bowl in 2017.

The head coach from Philly’s title run, Doug Pederson, is the head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Foles going there to back up second year pro Trevor Lawrence is another option.