The Bear’s Den, March 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears taking aim at Bills guard Ryan Bates - Chicago Sun-Times - A restricted free agent who started six games with the Bills last season — including both playoff games — the versatile Bates is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Bears. The Bills will have five days to match that offer.

Ryan Bates: OL signs offer sheet with Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - A lot of questions remain about the offensive line for the Chicago Bears, but new leadership is hopeful Ryan Bates becomes the answer.

The CHGO Sports Podcast: Chicago’s all-time ‘surprise’ teams - CHGO - Which team pulled off the biggest surprise season in Chicago sports history? Was it Kerry Wood and the 1998 Chicago Cubs? Was it Ozzie Guillen’s 2005 Chicago White Sox? How about the 2018 Chicago Bears or this season’s DeMar DeRozan-led Chicago Bulls? Kevin Kaduk, Adam Hoge and Luke Stuckmeyer debate on THE Chicago Sports Podcast.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Matt Eberflus Reaching Out to Chicago Bears Alumni - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus reaching out to over 30 Bears Alumni.

Biggest 2022 salary cap hits for Bears following free agency - Bears Wire - Following the first wave of free agency, here’s a look at the Bears’ biggest salary cap hits heading into the 2022 season.

Why Bears may add another running back to offense - RSN - “We have to have runners, you know, different pace runners,” Eberflus said. “We have a good runner now. We’re going to add some other pieces in there, potentially.”

Report: Free agent OL Ryan Bates to sign Bears offer sheet - RSN - New Bears GM Ryan Poles has shown he’s not done reworking the Bears offensive line just yet.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Chiefs - ProFootballTalk - According to multiple reports, former Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with Kansas City on a three-year $30 million contract that can escalate to $36 million.

POLISH SAUSAGE

The Rams-ification of the NFL is in full swing - ProFootballTalk - As the craziest NFL offseason continues to unfold, many are saying that the NFL finally has begun to operate like the NBA, with players dictating their futures more than ever before. But that’s just part of it.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Joel Iyiegbuniwe to sign with the Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - As first reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, former Chicago Bears backup linebacker and special teamer Joel Iyiegbuniwe is signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wiltfong: Bears met with UTSA EDGE Charles Wiley - Windy City Gridiron - According to our Lead Draft Analyst, Jacob Infante, the Chicago Bears have met with the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Charles Wiley, who played outside linebacker for the Roadrunners.

Zeglinski: Report - Ryan Bates to sign Chicago Bears’ offer sheet, play waiting game with Bills - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s new regime might have their first young building block. Or not. We’ll see!

THE RULES

