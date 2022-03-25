Mocking the Mocks: Bears address needs in this NFL.com mock draft

The NFL Draft is set to kickoff on April 28, but the Chicago Bears aren’t going on the clock until day two when they prepare to make their first of two second-round picks. There could be a trade from GM Ryan Poles, but for now the Bears are set to have three selections on day two with 39 and 48 coming in the second, and pick 71 coming in round three.

The WCG crew will be livestreaming a show to our new 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for all of the Bears picks on Friday, April 29 starting approximately at 6:00 p.m. CT, so subscribe and set a reminder so you don’t miss hanging out with us. We’ll also still have several individual podcasts that we record after each Bears selection, so tune into the livestream to see how we juggle the evening.

A recent mock draft form Chad Reuter from NFL.com went four rounds deep, so that was a good one to spotlight in our Mocking the Mocks series, and while his first mocked pick wasn’t expected, he still managed to nail three needs for the Bears while still getting decent value.

Here’s how Reuter mocked it...

Pick 39 - Lewis Cine - Georgia · S · Junior

With a few popular receivers still on the board here, seeing a safety come off the board was a bit surprising, but the 6’2”, 199 pound Cine would push to start next to Eddie Jackson in training camp. His 4.37 forty speed lets him get the ball in a hurry, and he’s shown a willingness to be physical.

Pick 48 - Abraham Lucas - Washington State · OT · Senior (RS)

There were still some wide outs just waiting to come off the board, but offensive line is a spot the Bears need to get younger at. Lucas (6’6”, 315) has the athleticism the Bears want for their new scheme, and some scouts have him pegged for a move inside to guard. He’s Jacob Infante’s OT9 and number 86 on his latest Big Board, so this is one that will be sure to be questioned.

Tulsa’s Tyler Smith was still on the board, and that’s a no-brainer OL pick for Poles if he’s there at this point in the draft. North Dakota State wide out Christian Watson was also still on the board, so a Watson/Smith round 2 would look better than these two guys if you ask me.

Pick 71 - David Bell - Purdue · WR · Junior

But Bell is Jacob’s 39th overall prospect and a player he’s been hoping makes it to the Bears for a while now. “Though not the sexiest athlete out there,” Infante wrote in his My Guys article about Bell, “his size, physicality, hands, technical process as a route runner and value after the catch are super enticing to me along the boundary.”

How would you like it if the real draft fell this way for the Bears? Which direction would you have gone if you were drafting in this mock? Give Reuter’s mock a once over and let us know your thoughts.