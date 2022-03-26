The Bear’s Den, March 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

There Is “Probably a Good Chance” That the Bills Don’t Match Bears Offer on Ryan Bates - BleacherNation - The Bears could have a new offensive lineman in their grasp by Tuesday.

Bears sign QB Trevor Siemian - WGN-TV - With Justin Fields and Nick Foles under contract for next season, the Bears have brought in a third quarterback for 2022 as they’ve signed former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal.

Bears Add Trevor Siemian to QB Mix On Reported 2-Year Deal - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Trevor Siemian to a 2-year deal, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Bears to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears will sign veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal, his agent said. Siemian, 30, played collegiately at Northwestern.

Chicago Bears sign former Northwestern QB Trevor Siemian - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Trevor Siemian was added to the Bears roster on late Thursday for two years and a reported $4 million, increasing their passer ranks to four and leading to speculation about Nick Foles’ departure.

Bears trade rumors: Nick Foles on block after Trevor Siemian deal - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles already made a blockbuster deal with the Khalil Mack trade.

With Trevor Siemian signing, Bears shopping Nick Foles - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - With the signing of Trevor Siemian, does that mean Nick Foles is on his way out with the Chicago Bears?

Chamberlain: Sorting through free agency’s bargains for Chicago Bears - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More - The later part of free agency is all about finding low-cost bargains and depth players, and here are some possible options of this type at positions the Chicago Bears neglected so far in free agency.

Preparation key to success for Bears LB Morrow - ChicagoBears.com - Playing at tiny Greenville University and entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent helped new Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow develop a strong work ethic and dogged determination.

Exclusive Q-and-A with Bears WR Byron Pringle - ChicagoBears.com - In a 1-on-1 interview with senior writer Larry Mayer, new Bears receiver Byron Pringle discusses what led to his emergence last season, teaming up with second-year quarterback Justin Fields and more.

Cronin: How the Chicago Bears can set up Justin Fields for Year 2 success - ESPN - Bears GM Poles has acquired five players on the offensive side of the ball but needs to get more help at wide receiver and on the line.

Lucas Patrick brings Bears new perspective - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears coveted newly signed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in free agency after he earned trust with the Green Bay Packers by playing with an edge.

Bears hire Trey Koziol as co-director of player personnel - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have hired Trey Koziol as their new co-director of player personnel, a key addition for new general manager Ryan Poles’ front office.

Finley: Bears to sign QB Trevor Siemian to 2-year deal - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian is coming back to the Chicago area. Thursday night, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent Mike McCartney said on social media.

OL Ryan Bates to sign offer sheet from Bears, per reports - Daily Herald - Bears make a play for Buffalo offensive lineman Ryan Bates, according to multiple reports.

Khalil Herbert's 84.4 Rushing Grade in 2021 is the highest by a Bears RB since 2006 pic.twitter.com/sBSxLVsXOq — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) March 25, 2022

KNOW THINE ENEMY

OPINION: The NFC North’s poaching of veteran Packers has not often been reciprocated - Acme Packing Company - The offseason has already been filled with several members of the 2021 Packers finding new homes in the division. But it’s not a new trend, nor one Green Bay has often participated in.

Green Bay Packers sign CB Keisean Nixon - Acme Packing Company - Nixon mostly saw playing time with the Raiders as a special-teamer.

Detroit Lions re-signs Jarrad Davis, their former 1st-round pick - Pride Of Detroit - After a year with the New York Jets, Jarrad Davis is coming back to the team who drafted him in 2017.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong Jr: Bears sign QB Trevor Siemian to a 2 year contract - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have yet to officially announce the move, but once they do Siemian will be the fourth QB on the roster behind Justin Fields, Nick Foles, and Ryan Willis.

Wiltfong Jr's Mocking the Mocks: Bears address needs in this NFL.com mock draft - Windy City Gridiron - A recent mock draft form Chad Reuter from NFL.com went four rounds deep.

