Bears hopeful to trade Nick Foles

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke with some media members from the NFL owners’ meetings from West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, and he weighed in on several topics, one of which was the team’s plans at backup quarterback.

Justin Fields is heading into year two as the clear cut QB1 for the Bears, and the recently signed Trevor Siemian is likely to be their QB2 based on being a “better fit” in the new offense than holdover quarterback Nick Foles, this according to Poles.

So where does that leave Nick?

Poles said that “hopefully something pops up” when asked about a trade possibility for his 33-year old quarterback.

Foles only played in one game a season ago, but he showed that he’s still a capable NFL QB by leading the Bears to a 25-24 comeback win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears aren’t going to get anything near what they had to give up to acquire Foles in 2020 (a 4th round draft pick), but if Poles can entice a couple teams into wanting the former Super Bowl MVP, he may get someone to go as high as a conditional 6th-rounder for his services.

The Jaguars, Colts, and Eagles are three teams with a need for a veteran backup that could be in the mix.

Poles was also asked about a trade for defensive end Robert Quinn, who is coming off a Bears’ record 18.5 sacks, and he said that hasn’t come up. He also discussed the Khalil Mack trade, the Larry Ogunjobi situation, his free agent moves so far, and the culture he’s trying to create in 2022, and you can check more out from him at the team’s site here.