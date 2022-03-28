The Bear’s Den, March 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Where Justin Fields ranks amid NFL’s quarterback shuffle - Chicago Sun-Times - This month alone, teams have traded Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. It seems like only a matter of time before the Browns deal Baker Mayfield and the 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo, too.

Justin Fields’ 2022 expectations? Robert Quinn’s trade value? Free-agent wide receivers? Bears mailbag – The Athletic - Why haven’t the Bears added more at wide receiver? What are their other draft priorities? Kevin Fishbain answers your mailbag questions.

Nicholas Morrow: How Chicago Bears LB launched NFL dream - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow and his coaches weren’t predicting an NFL opportunity when he arrived at Division III Greenville.

How will Bears general manager Ryan Poles approach the 2022 NFL Draft? Taking a look at past Chiefs’ drafts - CHGO - How will Ryan Poles approach his first draft as the Bears’ general manger? Here’s a look at the drafts from Poles’ time with the Chiefs.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Add QB Trevor Siemian (Will Nick Foles Be Traded?) - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears adding QB Trevor Siemian and what it means for Nick Foles. Can the Bears trade him?

Projecting Bears’ 2022 starting defense after 1st wave of free agency - 670 The Score - Following the first wave of free agency, we’re projecting what the Bears’ starting defense will look like in 2022.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Kevin Colbert: Signing Mitch Trubisky doesn't mean we won't draft a QB - ProFootballTalk - When the Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal a couple of weeks ago, there were two common reactions.

Clock ticks on Bills stadium deal - ProFootballTalk - April Fool’s Day is coming. It’s perhaps a fitting deadline for a New York budget that is expected to devote a whopping $1 billion in taxpayer money for a new Bills stadium.

