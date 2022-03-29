The Bear’s Den, March 29, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears lose out on OL Ryan Bates as Bills match offer sheet - Chicago Sun-Times - “It stinks,” new GM Ryan Poles says, and he’ll have to rework his plans for the o-line.

Push to change NFL’s OT rules is gaining momentum - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has a unique perspective on the NFL’s intensifying debate on possible changes to the OT rules.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles on nixing Larry Ogunjobi deal - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears’ medical evaluation of Larry Ogunjobi’s foot didn’t match expectations, resulting in terminating the agreement.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Who Will the Chicago Bears Pair with Jaylon Johnson? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss who the Chicago Bears could pair Jaylon Johnson.

Bills to retain RFA OL Ryan Bates by matching Bears offer sheet - RSN - Ryan Poles missed out on Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. Now he’ll miss out on a restricted free agent offensive lineman.

How new Bears offense can help Justin Fields, per Lucas Patrick - RSN - The new Bears center is familiar with Getsy from their time working together on the Packers.

Former Bears head coach John Fox joins Colts defensive staff - RSN - This is Fox’s first NFL coaching job since leading the Bears from 2015 - 2017.

Bills match Bears’ offer on offensive lineman Ryan Bates - 670 The Score - The Bears’ latest attempt to improve their weak offensive line has failed. The Bills will retain restricted free-agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates by matching the Bears’ offer sheet.

Bears leaving Khalil Mack in past was part of forming future around Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears GM Ryan Poles hasn’t turned the assets into pieces that will help Fields yet, but he’ll get that opportunity soon.

NFL’s Rooney Rule gets adjustments - Chicago Sun-Times - All 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds.

Bears GM Ryan Poles says Trevor Siemian is backup QB, hopes to trade Nick Foles - Chicago Sun-Times - After his predecessor gave up a fourth-round pick and committed a three-year, $24 million contract to Foles, Poles is moving on decisively.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Inside the Marquez Valdes-Scantling deal - ProFootballTalk - The Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Broncos: It will be a “real challenge” to get fire damage repaired by September - ProFootballTalk - Last week’s fire at Mile High Stadium did significant damage to the facility; the video proved it. In fact, the Broncos may not have all of it repaired before the start of the next football season.

Chiefs tried to retain Tyreek Hill at “a certain cost,” confident they can win without him - ProFootballTalk - The Chiefs love Tyreek Hill. Andy Reid loves Tyreek Hill. But love only goes so far. Money talks.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears hopeful to trade Nick Foles - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke with some media members from the NFL owners’ meetings from West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, and he weighed in on several topics, one of which was...

Infante: Bears don’t sign OL Ryan Bates after Bills match offer sheet - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears miss out on some upside to their offensive line in the form of the 25-year-old Bates.

THE RULES

