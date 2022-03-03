Bear & Balanced: Free agency fits for the Chicago Bears

The last time Jeff and I recorded a Bear & Balanced podcast we weren’t quite as balanced as usual. The Chicago Bears had just wrapped up the 2021 season, Black Monday gave the Bears’ franchise a reset, and that awful post season press conference from George McCaskey and Ted Phillips was still fresh in our minds.

Thankfully Chicago’s hiring committee came through with what looks like a couple upgrades at general manager and head coach, and with this offseason brimming with the hope that comes with a new regime, we’re in a much better place as fans.

For this 2022 season premier of our podcast we’re focusing on what Chicago’s options are in free agency. We’re less than 2 weeks away from the start of the early negotiating period (March 14), with free agency officially kicking off two days later on Wednesday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m. Central, so here’s what we see the Bears doing and what we see them not doing.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our latest Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: We recap where the team has gone since our last show and set the stage for how we plan on attacking the show.

This is usually reserved for the Bears lineman of the week, but this time we'll be spotlighting one lineman we want to see new general manager Ryan Poles target in free agency.

This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye as the Bears prepare for 2022 free agency, and we both touch on the salary cap.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Wednesday night, and you can check the show on the brand new video home for the WCG Podcast Channel, 2nd City Gridiron!

