The Bear’s Den, March 3, 2022

Bears offensive line’s halfhearted protection of QB Justin Fields ‘bothers’ GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles was just as angry as Bears fans when he rewatched the 2021 tape and saw an offensive line that lacked the fierce mentality he’s prioritizing.

Bears GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus promise change. That’s also a warning. - Chicago Sun-Times - As they try to repair and rebuild the ramshackle Bears, they’re evaluating the roster with clear eyes. The fresh start might help some players, but others won’t get any of the margin the previous administration was giving them.

Chicago Bears must reshape wide receiver room - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles aims to assemble a receiver group that can help bring out the best in quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields: How Chicago Bears can get more from QB - Chicago Tribune - As Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus look toward supporting Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, their plan is about “just putting him in position to succeed and seeing how high that ceiling is.”

‘Walking on fresh grass’: Bears offer fresh starts and new ideas with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus – The Athletic - General manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have a lot to do and learn at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Colts Drafts Paint Picture of Coach E’s “Type” - Da Bears Blog - The Colts seemed to prioritize the ability to cover a lot of ground as their linebackers were, for the most part, long and fast. Both of Indianapolis’ top linebackers have arms that are longer than 34 inches.

Poles: There’s still time for a ‘fresh start’ with Robinson - 670 The Score - Toward the end of this past season with the Bears, veteran receiver Allen Robinson again became frustrated by his contract impasse with the team.

Bears prioritizing ‘culture’ as they prepare to rebuild - 670 The Score - New Bears coach Matt Eberflus still has his house in Indiana’s capital city, which he called home for the last four years. He walked back through those doors this week and savored the calm.

Can Mitch Trubisky land a starting job this time around? - Chicago Sun-Times - One year after Trubisky left the Bears and signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to back up Josh Allen, the Bills fully expect him to get a bigger deal — and a better opportunity — when the legal tampering period opens March 14.

Two Ohio State receivers can dream of a Justin Fields reunion with the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Garrett Wilson figures to be drafted long before the Bears go to the podium with their first selection. His fellow Ohio State teammate, Chris Olave, might be, too.

Peter King’s Football Morning In America - NFL Combine Preview + Crazy TV Money - NBC Sports - Peter King’s Football Morning In America column begins with NFL Combine prep ahead of the annual event in Indy. Plus, TV broadcaster money goes crazy + more

Like last year, Washington is calling every team that may have a quarterback available - ProFootballTalk - On Tuesday, Washington coach Ron Rivera made it clear that the team is covering all bases in the search for a new coach. On Wednesday, Washington G.M. Martin Mayhew made it clear that the team is literally doing just that.

Infante’s 2022 Bears mock draft: Thinking outside the box - Windy City Gridiron - Is there a need on the roster that Bears fans aren’t talking about enough?

Berckes & Snyder’s Bears Over Beers: Free Agency Bargain Bin - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do. The Bears roster has a bunch of holes in the wall and only so much spackle to go around. Poles will likely be shopping in the second and third waves of free...

