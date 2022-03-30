The Bear’s Den, March 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Sure in his steps, Bears coach Matt Eberflus is thinking long-term from the start - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus talks like someone who expects to be coaching the Bears for a decade or more, so he won’t be shaken by the ever-present threat of coaches getting fired if they don’t get instant results.

Matt Eberflus: 4 takeaways from Chicago Bears coach - Chicago Tribune - First-year Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has a plan for every player on the roster to improve during the nine-week offseason program.

Will the Chicago Bears trade QB Nick Foles? - Chicago Tribune - When the Chicago Bears agreed to sign backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal, it raised the question of what it meant for Nick Foles.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus expects Justin Fields to grow in second season - RSN - The Bears head coach detailed areas of improvement he wants the young quarterback to focus on this offseason.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What’s Next for Chicago Bears After Bills Match Ryan Bates’ Offer Sheet? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears missing out on Ryan Bates and what’s next for general manager Ryan Bates.

Who is Cliff Stein, Bears salary cap guru and chief negotiator - RSN - Stein has worked in the Bears front office for 20 years, and replaces Joey Laine who managed the cap under Ryan Pace.

Report: Saints to sign former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton - 670 The Score - The New Orleans Saints will sign former Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. Chicago recently added former New Orleans backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brad Holmes says Lions have talked to a couple teams about trading down - ProFootballTalk - The Lions are open to trading down from the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft, if the right offer comes along.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Saints sign Andy Dalton - ProFootballTalk - The Saints weren’t done signing quarterbacks when they brought Jameis Winston back.

Report: Saints to sign former Bears quarterback Andy Dalton - 670 The Score - The New Orleans Saints will sign former Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. Chicago recently added former New Orleans backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Andrew Berry on Baker Mayfield: We don't feel pressured to rush into anything - ProFootballTalk - Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Cleveland would like some closure to its situation with Mayfield at some point. But on Tuesday, General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the annual league meeting that the Browns aren’t in a rush to offload the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Cliff Stein back as Bears lead contract negotiator - Windy City Gridiron - When the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Pace as their general manager back in 2015, one of his first front office moves was to bring in one of his guys, Joey Laine, to serve as his director of football...

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.