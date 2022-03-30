The Bears believe Luke Getsy is perfect for Justin Fields’ development

Matt Eberflus has wasted no time ingratiating himself as the Bears’ head coach. Tuesday afternoon was his turn to speak during the annual NFL Owners Meetings. He spent some of that time discussing his new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. And in case it wasn’t already clear, Eberflus thinks Getsy is the man to give the Bears a high-flying offense.

“In terms of where he is as a coach, his track record speaks for itself,” said Eberflus via the team website. “You know his development of receivers, you know quarterbacks, what he’s done in college. He’s a great piece to our staff.”

The 38-year-old Getsy spent the last three seasons in Green Bay. There, he slowly worked his way up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Aaron Rodgers won two consecutive MVPs (2020, 2021), while Getsy was one of his primary coaches. The Bears are, of course, hoping Getsy can have a similar effect on their hopeful talisman, Justin Fields.

But before he can develop a star quarterback, Getsy will have to develop something else — a playcalling rhythm. The 2022 season will be the first time the hotshot coordinator has ever called plays. Eberflus and the rest of Chicago’s staff know it’ll be a challenge. It’s an aspect where they’re helping each other prepare.

“You have to have instincts,” Eberflus said. “You have to go with your gut sometimes. But it’s all based on information that you have through analytics and study statistics before you get to the game, and then you rip your call … Before the game, you understand, ‘hey, I want to call this and this sequence in which you call it.’ We’re having conversations about all those different types of items of being a play-caller right now.”

We’ll see how Getsy takes to his new responsibilities when the Bears resume play in the fall. For now, in the off-season, he has plenty of time to learn and get prepared.