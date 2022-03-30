David Montgomery is a favorite of the Bears’ new regime

David Montgomery has quickly become one of the NFL’s more underrated running backs. Throughout his three career seasons, the Bears have continually leaned on their bell cow to get the tough yards — be it on the run or as a receiver out of the backfield. As Chicago looks to help Justin Fields take the next step, it certainly seems like Montgomery won’t have any less of a prominent role.

Don’t believe me? Listen to Matt Eberflus tell it.

“You talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said per the team website. “Serious. A pro. Worker. He’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in.”

If not for an early-season knee injury, last year might have been Montgomery’s second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign. The 24-year-old back ended up missing just three games. By season’s end, he still contributed 1,150 multi-purpose yards. It’s a testament to both Montgomery’s talent and his drive.

Eberflus certainly noticed the resilience.

“He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.’”

Whatever 2022 holds for the Bears, you can rest assured knowing that Montgomery will continue to play a huge role in their offense.