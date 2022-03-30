Bears sign safety Dane Cruikshank

On Wednesday ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that the Chicago Bears were signing safety Dane Cruikshank to a one year deal with over $1 million guaranteed. The soon to be 27-year old was originally a 5th-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2018 out of Arizona.

The physical 6’1”, 209 pound safety has been mostly a special teamer during his 4 year career, but he started 4 games a season ago while appearing in nearly half of Tennessee’s snaps on defense. He had a career high 43 tackles, and according to Pro Football Reference quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 86.6 when targeting receivers near Cruikshank. He had an outstanding year in coverage for the Titans, as the video embedded below titled “Tight End Eraser” breaks down.

When he was coming out of college he was one of the most athletic defensive back prospects in the class after splitting his 2 years with the Wildcats at cornerback and safety.

The Bears safety room currently consists of the returning Eddie Jackson, the newly re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson, former practice squadder Michael Joseph, and now Cruikshank.