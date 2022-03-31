The Bear’s Den, March 31, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears sign safety Dane Cruikshank, per agent - RSN - Cruikshank joins the backend of the defense along with Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus shares new M&M philosophy - RSN - Add a couple of letters to the head coach’s philosophy alphabet, this time regarding determination and toughness.

Bears owner George McCaskey gives health update on Virginia McCaskey - RSN - The venerated daughter of George Halas didn’t make the trip to the NFL owners meetings in Florida this week.

Justin Fields’ 2022 Season Won’t End the Twitter Debates, and the Bears Won’t Care - Da Bears Blog - Justin Fields’ potential future in Chicago is not going to be decided by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus in 2022. That evaluation has already concluded and he’s their guy moving forward, certainly through 2023. The next “evaluation” of the quarterback will take place at the backend of that ’23 campaign, when the professional sample size is adequate, and the organization must consider their long-term financial commitments to him.

Bears to sign veteran DB Dane Cruikshank - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears are signing veteran defensive back Dane Cruikshank to a deal, his agent David Canter said on Wednesday evening. The deal is not yet official.

Ellis: So, uh, what exactly are the Bears doing? - 670 The Score - Nothing the Bears have done since the new league year started on March 16 signals that new general manager Ryan Poles and company are in over their heads, but it’s hard to imagine they saw their first fortnight in free agency being this bumpy.

Bears: Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney highlights from offseason workout - Bears Wire - Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney wrapped another offseason training session. Take a look at some highlights.

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: George McCaskey settles into ‘new role’ at Halas Hall - CHGO - After a two-year hiatus, the NFL (mostly) Annual Meeting was back in action this week and Bears employees named George, Ryan and Matt spoke with reporters.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus Said at the NFL Annual Meeting - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss their takeaways from what Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus said at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Bears chairman George McCaskey hopeful about new regime, putting trust in Ryan Poles’ plan – The Athletic - McCaskey was hopeful Tuesday, offering his impressions of the new regime and what’s ahead for the franchise.

Chicago Bears: Q&A with Chairman George McCaskey - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey said he has been impressed with GM Ryan Poles’ discipline in the first two weeks of free agency.

Chicago Bears needs playmakers at WR to help Justin Fields - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears need to provide QB Justin Fields with more playmakers at receiver in his second season, GM Ryan Poles acknowledged.

Bears chairman George McCaskey advises patience on potential Arlington Heights stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - McCaskey spoke about that property and gave several other updates on the organization in a rare media availability Tuesday.

Bears betting on Eddie Jackson bouncing back to Pro Bowl level - Chicago Sun-Times - As Matt Eberflus sets his defense, he’s counting on Jackson, Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson to be stars. He’ll have to figure out the rest.

Bears to sign S Dane Cruikshank from Titans - Chicago Sun-Times - Cruikshank could follow Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Tashaun Gipson as safeties to start opposite Eddie Jackson.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions GM supports Jared Goff but leaves the door open for drafting QB - Pride Of Detroit - Goff’s job seems safe for the time being, but how long its stays that way remains unclear.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bruce Arians steps down as Bucs coach; Todd Bowles picked as successor - Peter King, NBC - Bruce Arians steps down as Bucs coach; defensive coordinator Todd Bowles picked as successor. Tom Brady, Arians said, “was very in favor of what I’m doing.”

Mike Vrabel: New OT rule is a very good step - ProFootballTalk - While the proposal the Titans put forward to alter the overtime rules ultimately did not go through, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was still pleased with the result from this week’s annual league meeting.

NFL free agency news: Arden Key signs with Jaguars, not Lions - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions will have to look elsewhere for pass rushing help this offseason.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign safety Dane Cruikshank - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that the Chicago Bears were signing safety Dane Cruikshank to a one year deal with over $1 million guaranteed. The soon to be 27-year old was originally...

Infante's 2022 NFL Draft: Local prospects Bears could target - Windy City Gridiron - Which Illinois natives could fit the Bears as potential draft targets?

Zeglinski: David Montgomery is a favorite of the Chicago Bears’ new regime - Windy City Gridiron - It appears the workhorse tailback will continue to have a prominent place at Halas Hall.

Zeglinski: The Chicago Bears believe Luke Getsy is perfect for Justin Fields’ development - Windy City Gridiron - The former Packers assistant will call plays for the first time this year. Matt Eberflus thinks he’ll crush it.

THE RULES

