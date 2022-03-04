The Bear’s Den, March 4, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears coach Matt Eberflus already off to better start than predecessor Matt Nagy - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s no guarantee Eberflus will succeed, but the way he assembled his staff gives him a tremendous advantage going into his first season

Packers coach: ‘Matter of time’ before Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy becomes a head coach - Chicago Sun-Times - New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is just 38 and has never called a regular-season NFL play. But that didn’t stop his former boss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, from making a prediction during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Chicago Bears podcast: Brad Spielberger talks salary cap - Chicago Sun-Times - Brad Spielberger discusses who’s staying and leaving.

NFL combine: What we heard from Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen last played a game on Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will they prioritize the offense? - Chicago Tribune - As the NFL scouting combine rolls on through Monday, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs tackles reader questions in his weekly Chicago Bears mailbag.

NFL Free Agents: Why Bears’ Ryan Poles wants to sign Wave 2 players - RSN - The Bears GM will get his first crack at signing free agents when the new league year begins.

As Steve McMichael Battles ALS, a Celebration [FIVE VIDEOS] - Da Bears Blog - Good list by DBB.

Bears begin implementing a new approach to sports science - When he was hired as the Bears’ new head coach in late January, Matt Eberflus had a message for his players. “Get your track shoes on, because we’re running,” Eberflus said.

NFL Combine: Biggest needs for the Chicago Bears - Bears Wire - With the NFL Combine on-field workouts starting, here’s a look at the position groups the Bears should be paying close attention to.

Potential landing spots for Bears pending free agent Allen Robinson - Bears Wire - Allen Robinson is expected to be a top free agent target. Here are some potential landing spots for the Bears wide receiver.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL, NFLPA announce suspension of all COVID protocols - ProFootballTalk - COVID-19 protocols have played a big role in the last two NFL seasons, but they are not going to be an issue for teams this offseason.

Seahawks have essentially invited other teams to make an offer for Russell Wilson - ProFootballTalk - Nine years ago, then-Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman proclaimed at the Scouting Combine that the team had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin. Within days, Harvin was gone.

Memphis receiver Calvin Austin impresses at the Scouting Combine - ProFootballTalk - Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin is looking good at the NFL Scouting Combine.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings Offseason Plan 6.0 - Daily Norseman - It’s a pipe dream!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: How will analytics shape the new Bears regime? - Windy City Gridiron - Last season the debate over analytics’ place in the modern NFL seemed to kick up each week, as coaching with gut instincts versus coaching with a spreadsheet came up a lot. Topics like when to...

Witfong & Berckes's Bear & Balanced: Free agency fits for the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester dive into NFL Free Agency to see what the Bears could do.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.