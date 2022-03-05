The Bear’s Den, March 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Why Chicago Bears may not sign Amari Cooper if Cowboys release him - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles has a lot of roster holes to fill at Halas Hall, and may allocate the Bears salary cap space elsewhere.

If Amari Cooper becomes available, Bears fans want him in Chicago - USA Today Chicago Bears - It appears that Amari Cooper’s days as a Cowboy are numbered, which already has Bears fans clamoring to pair Cooper with Justin Fields.

Cowboys release Amari Cooper ‘likely,’ Bears should be interested- NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus need playmakers to help Justin Fields, and the superstar wide receiver would be a great start.

What Bears could potentially get in a Khalil Mack trade - MULLY & HAUGH SHOW - Mike Mulligan and David Haugh were joined by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune to discuss the idea of the Bears potentially trading edge rusher Khalil Mack for draft capital.

What could Bears get in a potential Khalil Mack trade? - 670 The Score - A lot of it has to do with whether the Bears pick up the tab for Mack’s $5.5-million bonus in a couple weeks. If they do that, a potential acquiring team would owe Mack only his $12-million base salary in the 2022 season, which would make him a more desirable trade asset.

Purdue WR David Bell models game after Allen Robinson but could he replace him in Chicago? - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Former Purdue wide receiver David Bell models his game after Allen Robinson. Could he wind up replacing him with the Chicago Bears?

If The Chicago Bears Reunite Justin Fields With Chris Olave, They Win The NFL Draft - On Tap Sports Net - If the Bears can reunite Justin Fields with his former teammate Chris Olave, then the deadly duo that ran Ohio State could thrive in Chicago.

Plenty of Speed for Chicago Bears in Receiver Group - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Tyquan Thornton of Baylor ran a 4.28 that was first reported as a record 4.21, and both Ohio State’s Chris Olave and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson were among a group of eight receivers who had sub-4.4 times in the 40-yard dash.

Bears driven to help Fields reach high ceiling - ChicagoBears.com - Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus intend to put promising young quarterback Justin Fields in position to succeed this year by accentuating his strengths.

Tillman talks Combine, Hester, new/old Bears defense - ChicagoBears.com - Former Bears star Charles Tillman shares his thoughts on mentoring prospects at the NFL Combine, Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame snub and thriving in a 4-3 defense similar to the one that new Bears coach Matt Eberflus is installing.

Picks For Poles PODCAST: NFL Scouting Combine Talk, OT Preview, and more - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - On this episode of the Picks For Poles Podcast, hosts Usayd Koshul and Andrew Freeman breakdown the NFL scouting combine and discuss the offensive tackle class.

Biggs: Would the Chicago Bears trade Khalil Mack if it resulted in draft capital? - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts as the Chicago Bears get going with a new regime following four days at the NFL scouting combine.

Football Outsiders: Bold, outside-the-box offseason moves for all 32 NFL teams - ESPN+ - Chicago Bears: Break the bank for [left tackle] Terron Armstead.

Lieser: Bears could solve WR problem with 2nd-round pick in Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - Wide receiver seems like the most loaded position in the 2022 draft class, so new GM Ryan Poles needs to find a game-changing receiver at No. 37 overall.

Hammond: Chiefs’ GM Veach calls Bears’ Ryan Poles ‘a tremendous communicator’ - Daily Herald - The scouts that new Bears GM Ryan Poles inherited were here under former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, but Poles loved the conversations he had with them in recent weeks. Poles said the processes they used might have been different from years past, but the discussions were insightful.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached - NFL.com - Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

Report: Multiple teams have called Raiders about Derek Carr - ProFootballTalk - “Multiple teams” have expressed interest in Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Deshaun Watson has no better friend than Texans coach Lovie Smith - Chicago Sun-Times - New Texans coach says the quarterback, the subject of 22 lawsuits, needs “to be playing somewhere in the NFL.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's Winners from Day 1 workouts: 2022 NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - Which quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends stood out in the first day of Combine workouts?

