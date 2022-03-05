Chicago Bears 7 Round BPA Mock Draft

I like using mock drafts as an exercise to learn more about the prospects and to test different scenarios that we could see go down on draft day for the Chicago Bears. So with my first “Theme Mock Draft” of the season I’m taking a strict best player available philosophy with a few caveats. I had to make sure the BPA was a scheme fit, no double dipping at a position unless it was a serious need position, and no running backs. That’s not to say I’m anti running back, but with Chicago having a solid 1-2 punch in place, I don’t see them spending a pick on the position when they’ll likely be able to find quality in the UDFA market.

We always hear general managers talk about the importance of sticking to their board and taking the best football players possible, which is something Bears’ GM Ryan Poles said recently himself.

“Generally speaking, you do want to stick with best available. I think that’s how you capture value the best on the board,” Poles said in a Q&A on the team’s site. “And then if all things are even between four guys and one’s in a position that you need and it’s a premium position, then you will adjust to that. But you really should have the mindset of best available.”

Positional value and team need will be factors for the Bears when they go on the clock, but today I’m not too worried about those. I flew through a simulated mock draft on The Draft Network and here are my best player available picks for the Bears.

Second Round, 39th overall: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The Aggies played him all over their front, but he has the size (6’4”, 290), strength, and athleticism to play the all important three-technique defensive tackle spot in the Bears new defense. He’s Jacob Infante’s 14th rated player on the Big Board he published back in January, but the collegiate all star game and the combine have likely shuffled some things up since then.

Third Round, 71tst overall: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Tight end is a sneaky need for the Bears, because right now the only one signed to the roster is Cole Kmet. Likely (6’4”, 245) is still a work in progress as a blocker, but he could play the move-TE role while he works on that aspect of his game. He’s a good athlete with solid hands and his 2021 season went for 59 receptions, 912 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Fifth Round, 147th overall: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Jones checked in at 6’5”, 310 pounds and he ran a 4.97 forty at the combine. He has the athleticism to fit into the Bears zone blocking scheme, but he’ll be taking a step up in competition from the Big Sky Conference and will need to be coached up.

Fifth Round, 149th overall: Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

His experience, physicality, and instincts make him a good developmental corner in Chicago’s new defense. The 6’, 190 pounder had 54 tackles, and 5 interceptions last season for the Razorbacks.

Sixth Round, 184th overall: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

He has good size at 6’2”, 201 pounds, his speed flashed on tape, he had a nice week at the Senior Bowl, but he didn’t work out at the combine. Most draft boards I’ve seen has Doubs rated much higher than a 6th-rounder, but with such a deep receiver class and so many players flashing explosive speed at the combine, there will be some talented players pushed down the board.

The board fell pretty good for me on this one, so what are your thoughts on this BPA simulation?