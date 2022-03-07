The Bear’s Den, March 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Best Chicago Bears bits, quotes from NFL combine - Chicago Tribune - Interview sessions at the NFL scouting combine included several notable comments on new and past members of the Chicago Bears.

Bears’ goals become clear at NFL Scouting Combine: Invest around quarterback Justin Fields – The Athletic - It’s better to have a potential franchise quarterback than to be looking for one, and the Bears have Fields.

Free agency: Moves the Bears should consider making - Bears Wire - Free agency is just around the corner, and the Bears have some big needs to address. Here are some potential moves they should consider:

Projected market value for Bears’ top pending free agents - Bears Wire - We’re taking a look at the projected market value for some of the Bears’ top free agents.

Report: Giants expected to pursue Trubisky in free agency - 670 The Score - It seems new Giants coach Brian Daboll could be reunited with at least one notable player from his tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

For Poles and Coach Flus, the 2022 Off-Season is About Justin Fields - Da Bears Blog - Folks like to throw around the word “rebuild” in the NFL but rebuilds don’t really exist.

Sun Times Mock Draft 1.0: Who goes No. 1? - Chicago Sun-Times - Just because the Bears don’t have a first-round pick doesn’t mean we can’t engage in the annual rite of [meteorological] spring.

When will Aaron Rodgers make his decision? - ProFootballTalk - “Pretty quick” should have been here by now. Officially, free agency starts in only 10 days. Unofficially, it starts in eight days. Even more unofficially, it’s already happening with the usual conversations that constitute tampering, but that the league office routinely ignores.

With two days to go, no franchise tags yet - ProFootballTalk - Last year, 10 of the NFL’s 32 teams applied the franchise tag to block players from becoming free agents.

Infante: 2022 NFL Combine - Winners from Day 4 workouts - Windy City Gridiron - Which defensive backs stood out in the final day of Combine workouts?

Infante: 2022 NFL Combine - Winners from Day 3 workouts - Windy City Gridiron - Which front-seven defenders stood out in the third day of Combine workouts?

Ramachandran: 2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings - Windy City Gridiron - The 2022 quarterback class might not have a legitimate 1st overall talent, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t quality quarterbacks available.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 7 Round BPA Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Lester fires off a "Theme Mock Draft" by sticking to the board and taking the best player available at each selection for the Bears.

