What position is the Bears biggest free agency need?

League insiders likley have their Tweets locked and loaded for Monday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. (CT), because that’s the start of the early negotiating period of NFL free agency. Teams get a two day head start before the league year officially opens for business on Wednesday, March 16th at 3:00 p.m., and as usual it’ll be a wild couple of days.

The Chicago Bears are going to be free agent players out of necessity, because right now they only have 31 players signed to their roster, with another 13 players that were added on Reserve/Futures contracts. There could be a handful of their own free agents they re-sign before they hit the open market, but at least a few of those 31 will be released to create some salary cap space.

The bottom of Chicago’s roster is going have a massive makeover, but there are a few positions that are due an influx of talent.

At wide out and tight end there are only two players under contract that received significant time a year ago. Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet were 1-2 in targets last season for the Bears, and they are the only two signed. Rookie Dazz Newsome does join Mooney in the wide out group along with a couple Reserve/Future guys, but Kmet is the only tight end currently locked up.

Safety is another lonely position with just Eddie Jackson signed from last year’s team.

Cornerback has a few more players under contract, but the quality there is a question mark.

The Bears are also transitioning to a 4-3 defense, so the linebacker room could use a few capable bodies.

And then there’s the offensive line, which is a position that GM Ryan Poles has specifically talked about improving.