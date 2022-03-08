The Bear’s Den, March 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Highlights of the 8 Receivers Who Broke 4.4 at the Combine [VIDEOS] - Da Bears Blog - These dudes ran FAST!

CHGO Bears Podcast: Should the Chicago Bears Pursue Amari Cooper? - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys debate whether or not it makes sense for the Chicago Bears to pursue WR Amari Cooper.

Hoge’s Q&A with Matt Eberflus (Part One): How will the H.I.T.S. principle be implemented? - CHGO - Matt Eberflus is in his sixth week on the job as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. At this point, he hasn’t even officially moved yet. In fact, the NFL Combine actually allowed him to sleep in his own bed in Indianapolis for a few nights.

What Justin Fields’ Ohio State teammates had to say about him at the NFL Scouting Combine - CHGO - CHGO Bears caught up with Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ former teammates at Ohio State, and here is what they had to say about him.

Why small-school OL Cole Strange should be on the Bears’ radar - CHGO - After a strong performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, here’s why Chattanooga’s Cole Strange must be on the Chicago Bears’ draft board.

Bears figure to sit out franchise tag deadline day - Chicago Sun-Times - Teams have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to give pending free agents the tag, which guarantees their return for one year at a set price — and gives the two sides a chance to negotiate a long-term deal before July 15.

Matt Nagy: Ex-Chicago Bears coach lists Lake Bluff mansion - Chicago Tribune - The listing price is more than double what the Nagys paid for the home just four years ago

5 NFL free agents Bears GM Ryan Poles may target in second wave - RSN - The new Bears general manager has said he wants to build the roster through the draft while maximizing the value found later in free agency.

What NFL’s 2022 salary cap means for Chicago Bears - RSN - New Bears GM Ryan Poles now knows exactly how much cap space he has to put together this year’s roster.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Could the Vikings (again) look towards free agency to fix the offensive line? - Daily Norseman - It’s possible, I suppose

Decision time approaches, if not arrives, for Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - Based on everything Aaron Rodgers has said about his timeline for making a decision about what he’ll do in 2022, the decision already should be made by now.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Indianapolis in fight to keep NFL Combine - Big Blue View - NFL may move the event, despite seemingly no one connected to the Combine wanting it to move

NFL free agents 2022: Ranking the top 25 players available - RSN - The 2022 NFL free-agent class is loaded with talent at every position. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.

Mitch Trubisky return 'unrealistic', according to Bills head coach - RSN - A Buffalo Bills and Mitch Trubisky reunion is most likely off the table.

As to gambling infractions, Calvin Ridley could be the tip of the NFL's iceberg - ProFootballTalk - The final section of Playmakers, out in eight days, focuses on the challenges the NFL faces in the immediate future. Most of those challenges come from gambling.

Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for betting on games - ProFootballTalk - Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed most of the 2021 season and he’s set to miss the entire 2022 season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: NFL sets 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday it was reported that the NFL’s salary cap was increasing to $208.2 million, which is an increase of $25.7 million from last year’s salary cap of $182.5. The cap usually jumps up around...

