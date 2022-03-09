The Bear’s Den, March 9, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears fans are asking to trade for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf - Bears Wire - With Russell Wilson out in Seattle, Bears fans are hoping to trade for WR D.K. Metcalf and give Justin Fields a big-time playmaker.

Bears don’t franchise tag Allen Robinson, making WR a free agent - RSN - Ryan Poles will need to find some more wide receivers to play beside Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields.

What franchise tags mean for Bears, Ryan Poles - RSN - New Bears GM Ryan Poles now has a clearer picture of who will be on the market when free agency begins next week.

Bears bring back Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons - RSN - Ryan Poles offered one-year deals to the young center, tight end and tackle.

Bears tender 3 to exclusive rights free-agent deals - 670 The Score - The Bears have tendered one-year exclusive rights deals to center Sam Mustipher, offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons and tight end Jesper Horsted.

Why Rodgers’ return to Green Bay isn’t that big of a deal - 670 The Score - As a Bears fan, you might be tempted to think that Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay is bad news.

Q&A with Matt Eberflus (Part 2): Detailing the path to becoming coach of the Chicago Bears - CHGO - It took almost 30 years for Matt Eberflus to achieve his dream of being a head coach in the NFL.

Bears let franchise tag deadline pass with no movement - Chicago Sun-Times - As expected, the Bears did not give the franchise tag to receiver Allen Robinson — or anyone else — before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Will Aaron Rodgers’ return put crimp in Bears’ plans? - Chicago Sun-Times - New general manager Ryan Poles’ goal to ‘take the [NFC] North and never give it back’ will be a little bit tougher with Rodgers back in Green Bay. But the ramifications of the Packers keeping Rodgers and Davante Adams remains to be seen.

Chicago Bears: Tracking free-agent additions, departures - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles will begin rebuilding the roster this month as free agency begins. Here are the latest moves.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Stuck With Aaron Rodgers - CHGO - Aaron Rodgers is staying put. What does that mean for the Chicago Bears? In this episode, the guys discuss that and begin preparing for free agency.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Grand jury is poised to hear Deshaun Watson evidence on Friday - ProFootballTalk - Nearly a year after the first lawsuit against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson began, a grand jury is poised to hear evidence in the criminal investigation sparked by 22 civil complaints that ultimately were filed.

Seahawks return for Russell Wilson includes pair of first-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant - ProFootballTalk - The Seahawks agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to the Broncos on Tuesday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers is once again playing word games - ProFootballTalk - He’s doing it again. His Twitter post announcing his plan to play for the Packers in 2022 quibbles with the notion that he “signed” a new contract, and with the report that it’s a four-year, $200 million deal.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears bring back ERFAs Horsted, Mustipher﻿, and Simmons﻿ - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are building up their 90-man offseason roster by re-signing three ERFAs.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears award Fiona Campbell the 2022 Collin Wehr Scholarship - Windy City Gridiron - Earlier today the Chicago Bears announced that Grayslake North High School’s Fiona Campbell is the 2022 recipient of the Collin Wehr Scholarship. The scholarship program provides financial...

Infante's 2022 Bears mock draft: All-Combine standout team - Windy City Gridiron - Using Relative Athletic Scores, we have possibly put together the most athletic Bears mock draft ever.

