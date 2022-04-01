The Bear’s Den, A Safe Area With No April Fools Tomfoolery, April 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears Q&A: Does QB Justin Fields have enough help? - Chicago Tribune - Does quarterback Justin Fields have enough help? Should Ryan Poles’ signings be questioned? Brad Biggs answers your questions weekly.

NFL Draft 2022: 10 cornerbacks Bears may target with their picks - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus need to add several defensive backs to their secondary, so expect them to address the position in the upcoming draft.

Dannehy: Poles and Flus Believe in Fields, But They’re Not Risking Their Careers on an Uncertainty - Da Bears Blog - Being that they worked together in Kansas City before coming to the Chicago Bears, it was natural to ask if Ryan Poles had contact with Matt Nagy. The answer was a simple yes and the reason was “to find out where he may have messed up.”

Chicago Bears: The panic about protecting Justin Fields is insane - Bear Goggles On - This article covers how Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears plan for Justin Fields is fine but unfinished and the panic for the situation should be on pause.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers’ $15 million in cap space gives them plenty of flexibility heading into April - Acme Packing Company - With $5 million needed to sign the team’s draft picks, there’s still plenty of money left over to bring aboard a veteran receiver via trade or in free agency.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Congressional committee explores whether the Washington Commanders used two sets of books - ProFootballTalk - Earlier today, the Washington Post reported that the Congressional investigation of the Washington Commanders has begun to consider financial improprieties. Now, some details are being added to this new branch of the probe.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes’ Bear & Balanced: Bears’ next steps on building the roster - Windy City Gridiron - We’re going live at 7:15 p.m. CT to talk some Bears!

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante's 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante's 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.