Bears release voluntary workouts, minicamp, OTA and mandatory camp dates

On Friday the NFL announced all of the offseason program dates for the entire league.

The offseason voluntary and mandatory periods are divided into three phases which specify how much on field and player-on-player (7-on-7, 11-on-11, etc.) drills can be conducted.

The Bears get a slight leg up by having a new coach they get a second additional voluntary camp.

The Bears previously announced that their mandatory minicamp would be May 6-8.

Their offseason program begins Monday, April 4 with Phase one, which is two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab only.

Phase two is the following three weeks with on-field workouts that include individual or group instruction and drills. Offensive and defensive players may line up against only other offensive and defensive players respectively and only at walk through pace (think pre-game warm up stuff). No live contact or offense vs. defense.

Phase three is the last four weeks and include 10 days of organized team activities, no live contact but 7-on-7, 7-on-9 and 11-on-11 is permitted.

All veteran voluntary camps must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft.

CHICAGO First Day: April 4 Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9 Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The Bears previously announced that their rookie minicamp would be on May 6-8, which is the weekend following the NFL Draft.

