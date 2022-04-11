2022 NFL mock draft: Lions, Panthers, Saints take QBs Round 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is drawing nearer, and it’s been a while since we’ve done a Round 1 mock draft here at Windy City Gridiron.

Granted, the Bears don’t have a first-round pick because of their trade up for Justin Fields in 2021 that you might’ve heard about once or twice. That said, how the first round plays out will have a big impact on Chicago’s strategy in this year’s draft, so we might as well prepare ourselves for what may be ahead.

I think that the discussions about this class not being all that great are pretty hyperbolic. Sure, there isn’t a quarterback on the caliber of Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow as a prospect, and many of this year’s top players don’t play the sexiest of positions. Those things shouldn’t discredit how much defensive talent there is in the draft, as well as the loaded classes at both wide receiver and offensive tackle.

This year’s draft feels as unpredictable as any class we’ve seen in years, starting with the first overall pick. There isn’t much consensus among which teams which take which players, but that won’t stop me from trying to predict it anyway!

Here are my latest predictions for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as some of the notable prospects who might be available for the Bears in Round 2 in this hypothetical scenario.

Notable Bears targets available in Round 2: