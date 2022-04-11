The Bear’s Den, April 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ryan Poles has Bears in reconstruction zone - Chicago Sun-Times - In the midst of an overhaul, the first-year GM has put the Bears in their clearest, unobstructed rebuild mode since the firing of Lovie Smith — with retooling on both sides of the ball and a young first-round quarterback to build around.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What are the Chicago Bears getting in CB Tavon Young and TE Ryan Griffin? - CHGO - The Chicago Bears made a pair of moves by signing Tavon Young and Ryan Griffin. How do they fit into the Bears’ plans?

Grading the 2019 Chicago Bears draft class after 3 years - Bears Wire - Three years later, we’re evaluating the 2019 Bears draft class.

Bears sign Matt Adams, former Indianpolis Colts linebacker - RSN - Adams and Matt Eberflus spent the past four seasons working together.

What are your expectations for Darnell Mooney? - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s receiver room currently consists of Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, Nsimba Webster, and Isaiah Coulter, so on paper Mooney is the Bears’ number one. They’ll...

Bears sign former Colts special-teams ace Matt Adams - Chicago Sun-Times - No Colts player logged more special-teams snaps last year than Matt Adams, who appeared in 351 plays. Now he’s joining the Bears.

Bears’ Justin Fields on Dwayne Haskins’ death: ‘RIP to my brother’ - RSN - Dwayne Haskins was Justin Fields’ predecessor at Ohio State.

Lions confident in ability to develop quarterbacks: Ben Johnson ‘is a rockstar’ - Pride Of Detroit - If the Detroit Lions opt to take a quarterback in this year’s class, they have full confidence that their coaching staff can develop them completely.

None of the 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season - ProFootballTalk - The bad news is that, barring one or more settlements, the 22 civil lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to linger throughout the 2022 calendar year. The good news is that none of the cases will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season.

Bills officially get $600 million from New York for new stadium - ProFootballTalk - The Buffalo Bills have officially gotten $600 million from New York for a new stadium in Buffalo. The powers-that-be included the payment within the state’s $220 billion 2022-23 budget.

USFL to eliminate chains, measure first downs with chip in ball and yellow line on TV - ProFootballTalk - When it’s time to measure for a first down in the USFL, the officials will call for a high-tech solution in place of the decidedly low-tech 10-yard chains that have been used in football for a century.

With plenty of young receivers available every year, the best veterans are nevertheless getting significant deals - ProFootballTalk - The proliferation of seven-on-seven tournaments from high school through college has resulted in the emergence of plenty of very good quarterbacks. It also has accelerated the development of plenty of receivers, given that someone is catching all the passes that are being thrown.

Wiltfong: How does the Bears starting lineup look right now? - Windy City Gridiron - We take a snap shot on what the Bears starters would look like if they were to play a game today. Sure it’s not pretty, but there’s about 4 months until training camp.

Infante: 2022 Bears draft outlook - Ranking each position by need - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have plenty of needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, but which ones should be prioritized?

Wiltfong & Schmitz: Where are the Bears at as a franchise right now? - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues his slow and steady pace through his first ever free agency by adding contributors and filling needs. The splash signings have been lacking, but I...

Wiltfong: Report - Bears sign linebacker Matthew Adams - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are adding some more linebacker depth as they are signing Matthew Adams per his Instagram account. Adams had spent his entire four year career with the Indianapolis Colts, and now...

